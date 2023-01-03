Latest Atomic Heart Trailer Highlights GeForce RTX Support

For the past couple of months, indie developer Mundfish have had plenty to show off for their debut title, with Atomic Heart receiving a release date trailer back in November and making an appearance at the Game Awards last month.

Now, as the game inches closer to its launch, Nvidia has partnered up with Mundfish to produce a new trailer that showcases the game’s GeForce RTX support, which can be seen below. Alongside performance enhancing Nvidia DLSS 3, Atomic Heart is certainly shaping up to be a visual showpiece for those that have the PCs powerful enough to handle it at its highest quality.

Atomic Heart is set to launch on February 21 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.