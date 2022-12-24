Latest Devolver Public Access Holiday Special Showcases 2023 Lineup

Well, it’s Christmas Eve, so it only seems appropriate to gather around and watch an old-fashioned holiday special. Unfortunately, the gaming world is kind of lacking in such specials, but luckily, Devolver Digital is here to provide us with their latest Devolver Public Access Holiday Special. The half-hour showcase contains holiday cheer, a reading of A Christmas Carol by our host Mr. Meatless, and of course, some gleefully blatant promotions for Devolver’s 2023 lineup and their current titles in the annual Steam Sale.

As usual, though, Devolver knows how to put on a show, giving us a nicely twisted look at upcoming titles like Pepper Grinder, The Plucky Squire, Skate Story, Anger Foot, Terra Nil, Stick it to the Stickman…well, pretty much every upcoming game they have minus Gunbrella, complete with some new footage. Throw in a quick nod to Broforce and Cult of the Lamb updates plus a highlight on some Steam Winter Sale discounts, and there’s quite a bit for fans to check out below, all wrapped in an insane-yet-cozy seasonal blanket.