Latest Dying Light 2 Patch Available Now

Dying Light 2 has received patch 1.2 as it is currently available on PC with console versions to shortly follow. This update addresses a ton of player-requested features along with a slew of bug and technical fixes. One big note to this patch is the latest high-performance graphical options for lower end PC’s. Improved rag doll physics have also been added with some deeper gameplay for melee combat. The full list of bugs and fixes can be seen below. You can check out our review of Dying Light 2 here.
This patch includes fixes and upgrades for:
Story progression
Co-op
Nightrunner tools
Combat improvements
Ragdoll behaviors
Night gameplay balance
UI/UX
Final boss fight
Outro
Overall gameplay balance
Technical improvements
Melee combat, including many new, immersive details
Some of the most important fixes from Patch 1.2:
All known cases with “deathloops” eliminated.
Fixed blocks in multiple quests – Into The Dark, Assassination, Sophie in The Raid Quest, Hubert in The Only Way Out, Veronika, Nightrunners, The Lost Light, Double Time.
Stability issues fixed: crashes or black screens in certain situations (co-op)
Level 4 of the chase is now more difficult
Howler’s senses range increased
Survivor Sense now works correctly and can be triggered without any cooldowns after getting hit or performing specific parkour actions
Improvements to the Options Menu Information Architecture including a dedicated Accessibility Tab
Fixed an issue where the opponent does not react correctly to other players and does not change behavior that might lead to several glitches during co-op play
Banshees and Chargers are now more easily spotted in the Infected hordes during the night
Introduced high-performance preset that optimizes the displayed graphics which allows you to play Dying Light 2 on older computers and laptops
PC DirectX 12 cache-related improvements. The game now runs more smoothly upon the first launch
AVX technology is no longer used in the game, improving issues related to the game crashing on the launch