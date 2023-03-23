Latest Elden Ring Patch Adds Ray Tracing Support to Current-Gen Consoles, PC

Bandai Namco and From Software today released a new patch for Elden Ring that adds ray tracing support to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Today’s patch, v1.09, does a lot of what one would expect from a patch. It brings a bevy of bug fixes and balance adjustments to both the PvE and PvP experiences. Pretty typical stuff for a patch from From Software. However, what makes this patch special is the fact that it adds a new graphical option for those playing on current-gen consoles and PC. That option is ray tracing.

Indeed, once the patch is downloaded, players on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC can toggle ray tracing on and off. On PS5 and Xbox Series X, this option can be found in the game options, and in the Graphics menu on PC. Xbox Series S, PS4, and Xbox One won’t get this feature.

While great to see, it remains unknown what impact enabling ray tracing will have on each platform’s performance. Ray tracing is quite taxing on hardware and usually eats into a game’s resolution and frame rate. So, beware the potential downsides when enabling ray tracing.

Elden Ring is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.