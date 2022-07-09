Latest F1 22 Patch Addresses Plenty

F1 22 launched just over a week ago and the first patch released to address some slew of feedback for the game. The update is currently available on PlayStation and PC platforms and will hit Xbox platforms next week. The biggest change is to the ICE wear rate as this has been reduced especially as it pertains to downshifting and over-revving. The updates on this patch are more minor issues that occurred in specific situations, however a boost to the VR experience is added. You can check out the full notes below.

Patch notes v1.05

General

ICE wear rate reduced to be less punishing when aggressively downshifting or over-revving.

Resolved incorrect collision at Jeddah turn 1.

Virtual rear mirror visibility setting will now apply correctly.

Characters on the podium will now appear correctly.

HUD elements will now appear correctly in split-screen races.

Addressed an issue where the team badge could appear corrupted after a race weekend in MyTeam.

Loyalty pack items will now correctly appear in users’ inventory.

Addressed an issue where using Fanatec Load Cell pedals would result in reduced frame rate.

Updated MyTeam engine supplier durability ratings (will not affect existing careers).

Updated fuel amount for Bahrain F1 ® Sprint events.

Sprint events. Rain no longer appears within the car in supercar replays.

Addressed an issue where the race engineer would note a component issue and then immediately state it was resolved.

Adaptive triggers now have the correct resistance on PC.

Addressed an issue where AI drivers on flying laps could brake to not pass yielding vehicles.

Addressed an issue when retiring from Qualifying 1 or 2 despite having a time to move to the next session, would transition to the race.

Resolved a crash that could occur when joining an in-progress Social Play lobby.

Sponsors can now be correctly applied to the Player Car.

General Stability Improvements.

Various minor fixes.

Online

Addressed a crash when entering a multiplayer lobby in progress.

Addressed an issue where the starting grid option could not be modified in multiplayer lobbies.

VR