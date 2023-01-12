Latest Human: Fall Flat Level Miniature Heads to PlayStation, Xbox

Since its launch back in 2016, the team at No Brakes Games has continued to update their charmingly clunky co-op platformer with free new levels across all platforms, with PC players typically being the first to get their hands on the latest additions.

This remained true for the newest level, Miniature, which was released first on Steam back in November of last year. Now, the chance to be a tiny “human” in a giant world has come to PlayStation and Xbox players, as the trailer below shows off the various challenges that you and your friends can attempt to solve despite your puny size in this enlarged area.

For more on Human: Fall Flat, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One and mobile, be sure to check out our review of the game at launch.