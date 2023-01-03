Latest Information for Sequel to Fuga: Melodies of Steel Coming at the End of January

It’s quite possible that Fuga: Melodies of Steel went under a lot of people’s radars on release. It ended up being a surprising and unique take on turn based combat focusing on tanks and the relationships of children stuck in the middle of a terrifying war going on around them. Developers CyberConnect2 have been adamant about the game to the point that last year they revealed a sequel in the works. Although fans have been waiting for more information as it comes out it seems we’re going to get more towards the end of January. It seems we’re likely to get an official release date in addition to the latest information on gameplay and perhaps a bit more to look forward to. So far what we’ve seen is fairly familiar for those who have played the first, but it will be exciting to learn what else is in store when we hear more about it on January 26.

Be sure to check back for all the information on Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 when they reveal more and check out the Japanese announcement page here.