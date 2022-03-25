Latest LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Trailer Embraces the Dark Side

TT Games and Warner Bros. Games today dropped a new trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga focusing on some of the Dark Side characters.

Sometimes, being bad is fun. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and it’s massive cast of playable characters get that. Though the game follow’s the story of the nine films and mostly has you side with the Light Side of the Force, you won’t always have to play as them. In fact, there’s plenty of different villains players will encounter and be able to play as throughout their adventure.

Darth Maul, General Grevious, Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Kylo Ren, and Emperor Palpatine are just some of the villains you’ll cross on your journey across the galaxy. You’ll fight them as the heroes in the story, and then unlock them for use in Free Play. The trailer showcases gameplay for all these major villains, and, most importantly, it answers the biggest question of all; what was Order 67?

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches April 5 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.