Latest Madden NFL 23 Gridiron Notes Details Face of the Franchise

EA has released a new Gridiron Notes that details the Career Mode for Madden NFL 23, Face of the Franchise. The team, once again, has taken feedback from the player base to help grow the mode. The mode will be officially called Face of the Franchise: The League, your player will start as an underutilized fifth-year player finishing up their rookie contract, rather than coming in as a top rookie in the league. The immediate change comes in the way of Madden’s upgraded Free Agency system as you select the team the player will play for. EA states that from starting the mode to hitting the field will only take 15 minutes.

Face of the Franchise will include true player locked gameplay. This means you will only ever play as your player no matter what. This was previously an option, but will now be the mainstay for the mode. There will be five playable positions: QB, RB, WR, LB and now CB. Players can now choose to be a lockdown cornerback in the NFL. Progression has been moved away from the Archetype design from last year to allow more flexibility to mold the player. The League Hub has also been updated as it will change dynamically for living spaces from week to week for the player. Players will also have a broad range of new Side Activities to keep progression going for their players. Madden NFL 23 launches on August 19 and you can read the full Gridiron Notes here.