Latest NBA 2K22 Player Ratings Update Now Available

The NBA season is going through its final stretch and 2K has released its latest player ratings to update this. These ratings will match their performance on the real life basketball court. With two weeks left in the season, 2K has spotlighted four players that are carrying their teams to the postseason. New Jersey Nets guard Kyrie Irving, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, and Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole all see increases to their overall ratins. Poole is getting a plus-2 which carries him to 81, while the others get a plus-1. You can see the full updates for each team here.