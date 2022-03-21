Latest Nintendo Switch Update Adds Brand New Grouping Feature

It’s been over five years since the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide, and today Nintendo delivered one of the most anticipated updates for many fans who have built up massive digital libraries; groups. This is essentially like folders found on the 3DS, allowing players to group games together, name said groups and be easily able to access them at any time. For those who have been in desperate need for organization that doesn’t include scrolling through endless titles to find the one they want to play, this will be a wonderfully helpful change that has been long awaited by many.

Be sure to update the Nintendo Switch to 1.4.0 right now for the groups update and check out the official tweet with more information below: