Latest Nintendo Switch Update Finally Adds Bluetooth Support

Fans have been wondering why the Switch didn’t have Bluetooth support at launch, as it could be a bit of an inconvenience both playing at home or on the go when it wasn’t compatible with their current headset. Fortunately that’s all changing with the latest update available now that adds just what everyone was hoping for. No longer will cords become an issue when wanting to simply use a wireless headset, making it a much more enjoyable experience at any time to keep the sound close to home.

Be sure to update in order to use the latest Bluetooth support. Check out Nintendo’s official tweet with more information below: