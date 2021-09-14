Latest PS5 System Software Update Features UX Improvements, M.2 SSD Support, More

Back in April, Sony released the first major firmware update for their latest home console, which allowed PS5 owners to store games on external SSDs, Share Play with other PS5 and PS4 players and further customize the UX.

Six months later, the PlayStation 5 is set to receive its second major system software update tomorrow, with some of the new features being highlighted in the video below. Much like the first update, this update also features UX enhancements, including the ability to track up to five trophies as well as rearrange and hide icons within the Control Center, write messages to friends and parties in the Game Base, and see separated PS4 and PS5 versions of the same game when both are installed. Plus, the PS5 will now support 3D audio through TV speakers as well as headphones, and players can expand their storage space with a supported internal M.2 SSD. Finally, PlayStation Now subscribers on PS5 can choose between 720p and 1080p for supported games, and the system will now automatically capture footage of new in-game records being set much like it currently does with trophies.

