Latest Shin Megami Tensei V Trailer Highlights Bethel

Coming out in a couple of months, Shin Megami Tensei V’s marketing push has only just begun. We’ve received a number of trailers since its release date was revealed back in June, and they aren’t slowing down.

Today, Atlus has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming JRPG, this time showcasing Bethel, an organization within the world that helps fight demons. This nearly four-minute long trailer showcases an incredible amount of new footage from the exploration, story and combat.

Shin Megami Tensei V will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch on November 12.