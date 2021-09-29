Latest Shin Megami Tensei V Trailer Shows Off Cast

The next installment in one of the longest running JRPG franchises ins nearly upon us, but we still only have a small grasp of what the game will offer. We expect turn based combat wrapped around a post apocalyptical Japan, but outside of that, we don’t know a whole lot.
Atlus has released a brand new trailer showing off the story of the RPG, but more importantly, the voice acting cast for some of the important characters. Outside of the characters in the trailer, Atlus has also revealed some others that will be joining the cast:
- Jeannie Tirado as Tao Isonokami
- Mark Whitten as Yuzuru Atsuta
- Ashlyn Madden as Miyazu Atsuta
- Stuart Allan as Ichiro Dazai
- Sean Crisden as Hayao Koshimizu
- Cissy Jones as Abdiel
- Ben Lepley as Shohei Yakumo
- Laura Post as Nuwa
- Daman Mills as Aogami
- Casey Mongillo as Protagonist
- Erica Lindbeck as Sahori Itsukishima
- Kellen Goff as Lahmu
- Chris Hackney as Fionn mac Cumhaill
- Deva Marie as Amanozako
Shin Megami Tensei V will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch November 12.