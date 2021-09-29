Latest Shin Megami Tensei V Trailer Shows Off Cast

The next installment in one of the longest running JRPG franchises ins nearly upon us, but we still only have a small grasp of what the game will offer. We expect turn based combat wrapped around a post apocalyptical Japan, but outside of that, we don’t know a whole lot.

Atlus has released a brand new trailer showing off the story of the RPG, but more importantly, the voice acting cast for some of the important characters. Outside of the characters in the trailer, Atlus has also revealed some others that will be joining the cast:

Jeannie Tirado as Tao Isonokami

Mark Whitten as Yuzuru Atsuta

Ashlyn Madden as Miyazu Atsuta

Stuart Allan as Ichiro Dazai

Sean Crisden as Hayao Koshimizu

Cissy Jones as Abdiel

Ben Lepley as Shohei Yakumo

Laura Post as Nuwa

Daman Mills as Aogami

Casey Mongillo as Protagonist

Erica Lindbeck as Sahori Itsukishima

Kellen Goff as Lahmu

Chris Hackney as Fionn mac Cumhaill

Deva Marie as Amanozako

Shin Megami Tensei V will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch November 12.