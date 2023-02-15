Latest Trailer for Resident Evil Village VR Released

The release of the PSVR 2 is right around the corner and Capcom has released a video showing off the update for Resident Evil Village. This free update for the game will be available at the launch of the unit. This video shows off a bit more than just some quick visuals. A glimpse of how the weapon handling, along with the dual wield, works with the update. This also includes throwing items and the use of a flash light. One can only imagine of what this immersion will offer with the boost in visuals on the latest PSVR 2 headset. You can check out the video below.

Get up close and personal. Resident Evil Village VR Mode launches on February 22 for PlayStation PSVR2 as free DLC for #ResidentEvilVillage! pic.twitter.com/jbrJaKbIK7 — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 15, 2023