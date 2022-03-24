Latest WWE 2K22 Patch Now Available

The latest patch for the recently released WWE 2K22 is available now and it addresses a ton of issues that the community provided feedback for. A lot of these are smaller issues including improving character’s hair interactions and updating player likenesses to be more realistic. The hair also sees texture improvements. A lot of changes with item interactions in the arena are also included, as there have been some issues where not being prompted to pick up items or contact off of springboard attacks wouldn’t work properly. You can check out the full details here for version 1.06 and our review of WWE 2K22 here.