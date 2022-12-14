Launch Date, Details Revealed for Resident Evil Village VR

Capcom has revealed some details for the VR mode for Resident Evil Village, which is slated to release on PlayStation VR 2. Rather than being a separate game, this will be free DLC and it will launch alongside the headset on February 22. The game that saw a free update for a third person perspective will be doing the same with the VR option as the entire campaign will be playable with the headset. VR mode will utilize the 4K HDR display, eye tracking and 3D audio to completely immerse the player. The VR2 Sense controllers will represent Ethan’s hands and allow intuitive actions that include holding the arms up to guard, a deeper weapon feel and the ability to dual wield weapons. This looks to be one of the best ways to test out the PSVR2 Headset the day of release.