Launch Trailer For Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Different Future Revealed

The third and final piece of DLC content for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will launch in one week on January 27. Titled Different Future, looking at the font suggests this DLC may link Stranger of Paradise to Final Fantasy II, and after further examination of the trailer it looks like Palamecian Emperor Mateus will be playing the role of the primary antagonist in this expansion. Different Future is included as part of the season pass and will include three new jobs, additional weapons and a new synthesis system. The trailer, which can be viewed here, gives a brief look at what players can expect to find in Different Future along with at least a couple mutterings of chaos.