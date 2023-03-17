Layers of Fear Drops First Remaster Gameplay Preview

Bloober Team and co-developer Anshar Studioes share raw gameplay footage from their upcoming horror chronicle today. Official gameplay preview for Layers of Fear (2023) showcases the title’s new mechanics and stunning visual upgrades. Built on Unreal Engine 5, this definitive edition supports Ray Tracing, HDR and 4k resolution. This upcoming version of Layers of Fear (2023) unites the original Layers of Fear, Layers of Fear 2 as well as all the DLC’s — including a new chapter entitled “The Final Note” that provides an alternative perspective on the first game’s storyline.

This remaster also introduces the never-before-told story of The Writer, a harrowing tale that ties each entry in the series together. In a statement, Bloober Team says that “Layers of Fear (2023) is a tribute to our fans. The game has shaped the way in which we strive to make the best horror experience possible, and we’re hopeful that our community will enjoy what we consider to be the series’ crowning work.” With new core gameplay mechanics, new story, new graphical integrity and more, Layers of Fear (2023) promises enhanced fidelity for fans of the franchise.

Step into the updated horror experience below with the 11-minute gameplay walkthrough: