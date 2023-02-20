Layers of Fear Remaster Will Be Ready to Scare Again This June

The updated and remastered Layers of Fear collection, being released once again as just “Layers of Fear,” recently got a new release window. The collection will now be bringing its newly improved scares to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S this June. Usually, these sorts of collections are really only good for newcomers, but this one might actually be worth considering for longtime fans too.

This new version of Layers of Fear includes more than just remastered versions of Layers of Fear, Layers of Fear 2 and their DLCs. It actually will also be coming with a new, “Final Note” DLC that promises to give fans a new perspective on the stories told thus far. Additionally, fans will get to experience a new story centered around “The Writer.”

According to Bloober Team, this will be the story that ties everything together at last. Between this, vastly updated visuals and all the content being presented in a more consistent manner, Layers of Fear (2023) will likely be the definitive way to play once it launches this summer.