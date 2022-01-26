Leading Kart Simulator KartKraft Officially Out of Early Access

One of the leading racing simulators on the market is officially leaving Steam’s Early Access and will be offered a major update for its full release. Dating back to 2018, KartKraft has been in Early Access as it was developed by Black Delta, who was purchased by Motorsport Games in March 2021.

KartKraft will now offer scheduled multiplayer races that includes a bespoke matchmaking system. Players will be able to build their karts from the ground up and race on ten officially licensed and laser-scanned tracks. There will also be twenty official kart manufacturers included in the game.

Whilton Mill is a new track that will be added at launch, which is today. KartKraft will support modding, leagues and triple screen play.