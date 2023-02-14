Learn More About Minato in the Wild Hearts Story Trailer

Wild Hearts is only a day or so away from release, so now might just be the best time to get to know the village of Minato and some of the characters players will be working alongside in their efforts to save their lands and people from the raging Kemono.

If Wild Hearts looks a lot like Monster Hunter, that’s probably because Koei Tecmo is indeed trying something similar. However, it looks like players will be drawing power from a variety of sources besides slain creatures, and it seems that their mission is a bit more traditional than the research and preservation angle seen in Capcom’s series.

Wild Hearts launches on PC, PlayStation and Xbox on February 17.