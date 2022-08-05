Learn More about the First Title Update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Next Week

As per the usual with Monster Hunter as of recent we’ll be getting a good look at the planned upcoming content for title update one! We already know for sure that this includes Lucent Nargacuga and Seething Bazelgeuse, but we’ll finally see just what else is in store for eager hunters during the stream planned for next week. This stream will be aired on August 9 at 7AM PT or 10AM ET. It’s sure to be a load of fun as produce Ryozo Tsujimoto and Director Yoshitake Suzuki will be there to lead us through what to expect!

Be sure to check back for all the news from the reveal and for those wanting to watch as well take a peek at the announcement tweet below: