Learn The Basics of Battle Against Chaos In New Stranger of Paradise Trailer

Ever since Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin was announced there has been an endless stream of Chaos memes. As the release date draws nearer Stranger of Paradise looks less like meme fodder and more like a worthy Soulslike reimagining of the original Final Fantasy. The new trailer released today showcases the combat. In addition to showing off enemies and areas not present in the demo from a few months ago the trailer discusses the job system, special abilities and the multiplayer component. Hardcore Gamer enjoyed our time with the time, and some thoughts and early impressions can be found in our preview. Stranger of Paradise will release March 18 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.