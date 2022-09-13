Learn the Ways of the Witch in Latest Bayonetta 3 Trailer

Nintendo today dropped a massive gameplay trailer for Bayonetta 3.

Bayonetta 3’s release is right around the corner. The beloved Umbral Witch makes her third appearance on Nintendo Switch in October, and Nintendo has just released a nearly eight minute long look at how the game plays.

Bayonetta 3 sees the titular with fight to protect the world from a manmade evil, the Homuncali. The game sees the return of familiar faces like Luka and Jeanne, as well as a newcomer. Fans will also be happy to know that many of the game’s core gameplay mechanics remain the same, allowing them to hop right in and punish enemies in devilish ways.

New to the franchise are Infernal Demons, which players can take direct control of in battle. These powerful creatures leave Bayonetta vulnerable to attacks and consume magic, but also dish out major damage. They can also be used as finishers and counters in combo chains. Bayonetta 3 also introduces the Demon Masquerade, a Devil Trigger like state that transform’s Bayonetta’s appearance and includes show stopping abilities and special attacks. What Infernal Demon and Masquerade appearance you get depends on the weapon you currently have equipped. The demons also open up different ways to traverse the environment. For example, the spider Infernal Demon uses webs to cross great chasms and climb walls.

The trailer also introduces Viola, a young witch in-training who is playable at points in the campaign. She wields a sword and, unlike Bayonetta, blocks to counter instead of dodging. She has her own Infernal Demon, Cheshire. Also unlike Bayonetta, Viola can still fight while her Infernal Demon is summoned.

Bayonetta 3 launches October 28 on Nintendo Switch.