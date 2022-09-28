The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero Launches Today

The Crossbell saga begins anew today with the launch of The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero for PC, PS4 and Switch. Fans can once again follow Lloyd Bannings on his adventures with the Crossbell Police Department’s “Sepcial Support Section.”

Those unfamiliar with The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero should know that it’s a remastered port of a game originally released for the PSP back in 2010. Still that shouldn’t discourage anyone since it’s apparently taken to modern systems quite well. The series has advanced a bit over the past twelve years, but it seems this is still an entry fans can enjoy revisiting.