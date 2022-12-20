Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie Brings the Series’ Next Chapter to PC, PlayStation, Switch on July 7

It seems that a hero’s life really isn’t all it’s chalked up to be. Sure, on gets plenty of fame and adulation, but at the cost of forever serving on the front line against whatever threat may arise. Such is the fate facing Rean Schwarzer, Lloyd Bannings and a new hero known only as “C”. Their next adventure begins on July 7, but fans can get a bit of a preview in the new story trailer below.

It seems that in Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, the district of Crossbell has finally had enough of empire rule and is ready to make a new play for its freedom, with Lloyd Bannings leading the charge. On the opposite side stands Rean Schwarzer, renowned hero of the Empire. It seems he’ll once again be placed in the difficult position of choosing between friends and duty.

As for the girl known as “C”, she apparently has a key part to play in all this, but what that is is not yet clear. It also looks like players will be able to play out the story from each perspective in a manner not too dissimilar from 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim or Nier: Automata. That combined with the series’ signature battle system and dynamic characters and the result is probably something fans are going to enjoy quite a bit.

Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie releases on July 7 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Switch. Those unfamiliar with the series should check out our review of the latest series release and see if it’s something they’d like.