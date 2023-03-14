The latest chapter in the Crossbell series portion of the Legend of Heroes franchise, Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure, is out today for PC, PS4 and Switch. As happens so very often in this series’ universe, the hard-won peace has been shattered once again as nefarious organizations play for power. This time around, it’s Lloyd Bannings and the SSS who step forward to defend their beloved home.

Legend of Heroes franchise, Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure features a few changes to the ol’ formula that fans may or may not like, but it’ll likely still be a fun time for those who enjoy this world and it’s expansive cast of colorful characters.