LEGO 2K Drive Coming in May to Consoles, PC

The LEGO brand has been used in gaming for decades – and it’s been a while since we’ve seen a dedicated LEGO game. While they have been used in Forza games over the past decade, the days of a full-on LEGO racing experience are back. The world of Bricklandia is under attack from Shadow Z, and it’s up to veteran and newcomers alike to help take out those who want to take over the area. Racing will occur on the ground, in the air and in the sea as well. There are mini-games, chases, and even kart racing to enjoy. LEGO 2K Drive will be released on the Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series of consoles, PS4, PS5, and PC via Epic Games Store and Steam on May 19.