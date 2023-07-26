LEGO 2K Drive Gains Vehicle Creation Sharing With New Creators Hub

It’s only been a couple of months since LEGO 2K Drive has been released, and while the core game was a riot and full of content to enjoy, the game has been made even better thanks to a new free update. We’ve seen creation suites expand the lifespan of games for years, and in the case of 2K games in particular, being able to share creations online is something that gives games many years of extra playtime. Speaking from experience, WWE 2K19 remains in my regular rotation due to its creation suite being so well-crafted and now LEGO 2K Drive has a chance to have an even longer lifespan.



There are few games that have used this level of in-depth creation suite for new major items. 3D Dot Game Heroes had something similar for your playable character, leading to things like the Futurama Planet Express ship, various TV characters and of course Link being playable in that overhead Zelda-like adventure. Here, players can go brick-by-brick and craft whatever they want. So far, there are a healthy mix of things like famous vehicles from TV and movies to fictional creations that are cool. The James Bond Lotus Espirit in boat form is a great nod to the past and there are some cool KITTs featured as well.



There’s a good chance that as time goes on, we’ll see iconic gaming vehicles recreated in this. It’s basically a 3D pixel art or voxel creation suite, so things like the OutRun car, legendary Hornet from Daytona USA or the red Rad Racer car should be easy to make. While the array of regular in-game vehicles is fantastic, there will be a lot of fun had by racing around in a BluesMobile causing mayhem — or running through town in the A-Team van or the Vacation franchise’s Wagon Queen Family Truckster.



I’d love to see people go wild with even more classic vehicles in this and having so many new cars to play in it, including okay lots of stuff that isn’t official, but still evokes the past, makes the game more playable over the long-haul. You’re able to do ghost-busting missions in an ECTO-1-esque vehicle for goodness sake! The game is already a lot of fun, but with this new suite available, players should be able to enjoy going through areas with a whole new mindset as you race through locales in iconic cars. LEGO 2K Drive is a must-play for arcade racing and kart racing fans and now it’s gotten even better at no additional cost.