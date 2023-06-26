LEGO 2K Drive Getting Fast and Furious Saga Content for Season Pass

LEGO 2K Drive is one of the finest racing experiences on the market right now and it’s about to get even better with the addition of the first Drive Pass content coming soon. On Wednesday, June 28, players will be able to enjoy free challenges throughout Bricklandia while earning in-game goodies and character titles. Those who buy the Premium Drive Pass for the first season will a ton of new content. Chief among the new additions are ten new vehicles, with the Fast and Furious Saga’s 1970 Dodge Charger R/T and Nissan Skyline GT-R joining the lineup as unlockables for quarter-mile races.

In addition, the Fast Crew’s Rita, Lisa, Doug, and Ronnie will join the in-game lineup of miniature drivers. There will also be exclusive brick packs and stickers to make customized vehicles even better. The core game is already a lot of fun and the season passes are well-crafted because they don’t expire. You can join in on the fun for the main game and buy a season pass whenever you’d like – so there’s no FOMO effect like there is with other games as a service offerings on the market. This approach ensures that the game should have a very long tail to it and the lack of FOMO for a game like this is refreshing to see.

The core content that’s shown off in the trailer looks like a ton of fun and new races wtih real-world vehicles in a LEGO form factor are an interesting way to mix things up. The tracks showcased have a blend of night driving alongside things like racing across rooftops that will make races interesting and it’s a good use of the license to craft larger setpiece-style races as that’s in-keeping with what the Fast series has done with raising the stakes, only here, everything is already set up in a surreal world so it all makes a bit more sense visually.

There’s only a day left until the season launches and the new content, especially the premium Fast and Furious-related content, looks intriguing. It is nice that 2K and VC are putting free content for everyone to enjoy as it is easy to want a bit more to do with a structured environment in a game like this that is so wide-open and can be a bit daunting at times because there’s so much available. I’m looking forward to taking the new vehicles around for a spin and seeing how they do around the world alongside races.