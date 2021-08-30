LEGO Star Wars Battles Coming Soon Exclusively to Apple Arcade

The LEGO Star Wars games have become some of the most popular all-ages games out there – and now, Apple Arcade devices will get an exclusive game in that franchise. The Apple Arcade service has become a low-key great way to enjoy fantastic games with a minimal cost – especially for users of multiple Apple devices as the service allows playback for games on iPhone, iPad, iMac, and in many cases, on Apple TV devices as well. TT Games Brighton’s latest game will be mobile-centric but will support all Apple Arcade devices. It will also allow players to mix and match characters and vehicles from across every era of Star Wars and master both light and dark side armies. The game is set to coming soon status – so we should get the ability to play it within the next month and it looks completely unlike anything yet in the long-running LEGO series.