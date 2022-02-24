LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Goes Gold

The latest and possibly final entry in the LEGO Star Wars series has had a long journey towards its launch. Originally announced at E3 2019 and planned for release in 2020, the game was pushed back to 2021 and then again to 2022 before receiving its current April release date.

Fortunately, we now know that April 5, 2022 will be the final release date for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as developer Traveller’s Tales has announced via the tweet below that the game has gone gold and is ready to ship. The Skywalker Saga will be the first title in the series to adapt all nine mainline Star Wars films, and will feature a more traditional over-the-shoulder camera perspective to deviate from the original games.

#LEGOStarWarsGame has gone gold – cue the Throne Room Theme! Huge congratulations to the team for the galactic work they've put into the game. Fun fact: When a game is gold it means it's ready to ship! pic.twitter.com/SdUUWLaJvZ — LEGO Star Wars Game (@LSWGame) February 23, 2022

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.