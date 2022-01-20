LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Launches this April

Traveller’s Tales and Warner Bros. Games today finally revealed the release date for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Traveller’s Tales most ambitious LEGO game to date finally has a release date. First unveiled in 2019 and delayed multiple times, players now have that solid release date. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches April 5, and to celebrate the announcement, the studio put out a lengthy game overview trailer.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga allows players to play through the events of all nine Star Wars films, taking on the role of iconic characters from all three eras. To match the insane amount of content, Traveller’s Tales has rebuilt many gameplay mechanics from scratch. These include a new combo system for melee attacks, and third-person aiming while using blaster characters.

They’ve also built out a massive galactic map with various planets to explore. New space exploration allows players to hop in their ship and explore space before landing at the desired location. With over 300 Star Wars characters to choose from, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga also has the largest roster in LEGO game history. Play as famous characters like Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Darth Maul, as secondary characters like Yaddle and Jabba the Hutt, or obscure characters like a Tusken Raider or Stormtrooper.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches April 5 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.