LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Post-Release Character Packs Revealed

Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm Games today revealed what players can expect out of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s Character Packs.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches on April 5 with the largest character roster of any LEGO game yet. Spanning all nine mainline Star Wars films, players will get to play as characters as large Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, and as small as a Gonk Droid. However, as the game focuses squarely on the main films, it won’t include characters outside them. So, TT Games aims to fill in those gaps with DLC.

Starting at launch, TT Games will release seven DLC Character Packs available for purchase standalone or as part of the Season Pass (Character Collection). Here’s a breakdown of each pack:

April 5

The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack – Mandalorian and non-playable Grogu, Greef Karga, Cara Dune, IG-11 and Kuiil

– Mandalorian and non-playable Grogu, Greef Karga, Cara Dune, IG-11 and Kuiil Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack – Young Han Solo, Young Chewbacca, Young Lando Calrissian, Qi’ra, Tobias Beckett and Enfys Nest

April 5 (if pre-ordered from select retailers)/April 19

Please note that this character pack does NOT lock these classic characters behind a paywall. These are just variants based on their original LEGO designs from 1999.

The Classic Characters Character Pack – Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and Lando Calrissian

April 5 (for those who pre-ordered the digital version)/May 4

The Trooper Pack – Death Trooper, Incinerator Trooper, Range Trooper, Imperial Shore Trooper, and Mimban Stormtrooper

April 19

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack – Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, Chirrut Îmwe, Baze Malbu and Director Krennic

May 4

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack – Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand and Moff Gideon

– Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand and Moff Gideon Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack – Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches April 5 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC. PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.