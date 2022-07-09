Let’s Build a Zoo Heads to Consoles This September

Developers Springloaded delivered a sleeper hit last year with Let’s Build a Zoo, a zoo-building management game that went well beyond what you would expect from a game about running a zoo by allowing players to create over half a million new animals by splicing them together. And now after some rave reviews and over 150,000 copies sold, the game hopes to become an even bigger hits as it prepares to head out into the wild and venture to other consoles this September, as was recently announced by publishers No More Robots.

Not only is the game heading to digital storefronts on consoles now as well, but thanks to an assist from Merge Games, it’s also receiving retail versions as well, allowing players to collect physical copies for their menageries. And to sweeten the pot there, all of the retail versions will come bundled with the recent Dinosaur Island DLC, free of charge. But regardless of your platform of choice or whether you go digital or physical, Let’s Build a Zoo should hopefully still delight twisted tycoons looking for something new when it arrives for Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms in September.