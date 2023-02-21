Lies of P Receives August Release Window

Lies of P seems to have become one of this year’s most anticipated soulslike games, which sounds a bit odd once you remember that it’s essentially a dark soulslike take on Pinocchio. But then again, Guillermo Del Toro managed to over tons of folks last year with his dark take on Pinocchio, so combine a potential success like that with some challenging gameplay, and you do have what could be a unique winner. And now we have a better idea as to when we can expect to see this unique take on the tale, as an August release window was now recently announced for the game.

The announcement comes courtesy of a new cinematic trailer, seen below, which appears to be narrated by the game’s antagonist, going on about their vision, the blessings they have, and how the fools of Krat will eventually praise them. Said blessings appear to be some rather nightmarish animatronics, which admittedly do deserve praise for their creepiness. But hopefully, our version of Pinocchio is up to the task of taking them down, and we’ll see how they fare this August when Lies of P comes out for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.