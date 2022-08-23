Lies of P Receives New Trailer and 2023 Release Window, Heads to Game Pass

2022 will have no less than three different film versions of the adventures of Pinocchio (to varying degrees of success), but as revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live, it seems a good chunk of attention next year will instead be focused on a video game adaptation of the story instead, Lies of P. Mind you, the version is a darker soulslike take on the story, but it still looks like an impressive one nonetheless, as seen in the new gameplay trailer below.

Set in the city of Krat, where puppets were used to replace human labor up until they rebelled in what appeared to be a rather violent uprising, the game has you playing as Pinocchio, this time a more adult-looking puppet with a mechnical left hand that can be modified to have all sorts of useful abilities. And those can come in handy when having to battle some of the more massive and insane puppet creations, as seen in the clip. We also get some looks at the game’s takes of familiar character like the Talking Cricket, what looks like the Coachman, and gepetto, who Pinocchio needs to find in order to stop this madness and to possibly become a real boy in the process. In addition, it was revealed that Lies of P will also be headed to Game Pass as a Day One launch title, which was a pleasant surprise that should help more people experience this twisted take on a classic. Lies of P is set for a 2023 release on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms, and should be one to look out for.