Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection Launches on Switch

Life is Strange is one of the most interesting adventure franchises on the market because it’s gone in so many directions. The full-on sequel focused on different characters than the most-recent Life is Strange: Colors, while the first two released entries in the series were set in Arcadia Bay and focused on Max Caufield, Chloe Price and in the case of Before the Storm, Rachel Amber as an active character.

A storm is looming in the original game, while Before the Storm is the prequel released after the first game with more of a human element to things compared to Max’s ability to rewind time in the first game giving it a more fantastical and supernatural vibe. Both games are fantastic and have redone graphics, animations, and redone facial motion capture. The Arcadia Bay Collection is available now on the eShop for $39.99