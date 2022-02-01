Life is Strange Remastered Collection Now Available on Consoles, PC, Stadia

Life is Strange changed the game with regards to how to tell a compelling story with a branching path, while the prequel Before the Storm did a remarkable job at fleshing out more unforgettable characters. Both were fairly grounded stories with characters that all felt like real people – with a touch of fantastical elements thrown in to keep the gameplay a bit more interesting than most narrative-focused games.

Today, the Remastered Collection is available for most originally-announced platforms and includes both games alongside revamped character models, cleaner textures, and better motion capture. Those who bought the Ultimate Edition of Life is Strange: True Colors will get the Remastered Collection at no additional charge. It is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStaiton 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Google Stadia – but didn’t launch day and date on the Nintendo Switch and will be released there at a later date.