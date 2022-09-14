Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Announced

It’s been an incredible 24 hour period for fans of RGG Studio’s offerings – we have seen a remake of a previously Japan-only game announced alongside the PC release of Judgment and now two new entries focusing on Yazama Kiryu. The first to be released will take place between Yakuza 6 and 7 and focus on Kiryu’s life after he abandoned his previous life – including his adoptive daughter. Kiryu goes to a monetary to find himself, before being lured back with a new job and a new name – Joryu. Kiryu’s next playable adventure will be in 2023 when Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name hits on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.