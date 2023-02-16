Like a Dragon: Ishin! Demo Slices its Way to PlayStation, Xbox, PC

Sega and RGG will launch a free combat demo for the anticipated action adventure title Like a Dragon: Ishin! on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam. In this historical adventure, 1860s Kyo is plagued by widespread inequality. One samurai will change the course of history and seek justice. Players will take up the sword of Sakamoto Ryoma and venture to Kyoto to find his father’s killer and clear your name of murder. In doing so, he’ll bring an end to the samurai era and change the future of Japan.

The combat demo for Ishin! will let aspiring samurai explore two action-packed segments of the game. Players can face off against enemies at Kiyomizu Temple, and then take on three armored warriors in deadly combat. The title is currently available for pre-order and includes a bonus of exclusive weapons skins. Digital Deluxe Edition pre-orders will unlock the game with early access starting February 17. Like a Dragon: Ishin! launches globally on February 21 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC.