Like a Dragon: Ishin Gets a New Blade of Vengeance Trailer

An all-new trailer has been released by Sega to showcase the story for Like a Dragon: Ishin! After being framed for the murder of his mentor,, Sakamoto Ryoma has to clear his name and fight for justice. This remake of an early Japanese PS4-only game is the first side-story in the long-running Yakuza series to use the new Like a Dragon branding fully and will feature a variety of pre-order incentives. Physical pre-orders get a steelbook at Best Buy and Gamestop, while those pre-ordering the digital deluxe edition get a slew of support items. All pre-orders, whether they’re digital or physical, will get three exclusive weapons. Like a Dragon: Ishin! hits the Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam on February 21.