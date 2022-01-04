Limited Clear NES Shells Available for Pre-Order

There’s something admittedly really cool about tech encased in clear plastic casing. If you’ve ever wanted a clear NES now is your chance.

Because there is a crowd for this sort of thing, Retro Game Restore put up a pre-order of just one hundred clear NES shells on their site. The case is a bit pricey at $99 and is designed to fit an original NES, not the later, smaller iteration.

When should you expect to see your custom NES shell delivered to your door? The current estimate is that they’ll begin shipping around April 2022.