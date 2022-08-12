Limited Physical Release of Project Warlock Now Available

Project Warlock first released in 2018 and brought with it the revival of the classic PC first person shooter genre. Years later, the digital release is finally getting a PC big box edition.

The Project Warlock – Ihet Edition includes a copy of the game on Buckshot USB, swag bag, poster, stickers, three steel pins and an individually numbered box signed by both the developer Jakub Cislo and Project Warlock fan, and gaming legend himself, John Romero.

Already the boxes with the lowest 100 numberings have sold out. The remaining copies are available for approximately $50. The box is expected to start shipping in Q4 of this year.