Limited Time Bundle Available for PGA, NBA 2K23

2K has announced that between now and December 27, sports fans can now grab both PGA TOUR 2K23 and NBA 2K23 in a digital bundle and save a good bit of money. This goes for both the PlayStation and Xbox along with PC, but either PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live subscription is required for the purchases. For the console versions, the bundle will retail for $49.99 while on Steam, the bundle retails for $39.99. These are the standard edition of the games. To add a bit more to PGA TOUR 2K23, the Tiger Woods Signature Pack is available for 25% off through January 2 on consoles. The PGA TOUR 2K23 x NBA 2K23 bundle is currently 50% off as it normally retails for $99.99. This is perfect for the sports gamer this Holiday Season.