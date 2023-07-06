Lin Kuei Trailer Reveals Smoke and Rain in Mortal Kombat 1

It was announced today that Smoke and Rain will be returning as playable characters in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1, the latest installment of the long running series that would probably be more accurately named Mortal Kombat 12. A new trailer showcases the return of these two characters. The trailer posted below highlights the struggles faced by Scorpion and Sub-Zero in trying to establish the Lin Kuei in Liu Kang’s new Mortal Kombat universe. Smoke makes his appearance, and having ties to Scorpion and Sub-Zero he joins Lin Kuei in their defense of Earthrealm. Rain, the High Mage of Outworld, also makes his appearance in the trailer where he has honed his craft of water magic into a deadly weapon as he tries to unravel the the secrets of the realms’ darkest and most powerful sorcery. The trailer also highlights Sektor, Cyrax, Frost and Scorpion in the role as new Kameo Fighters, which provide support moves and abilities during matches.

Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest installment in the long running Mortal Kombat franchise. Mortal Kombat 1 features a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe with a new story and reimagining of iconic heroes and villains. The roster includes the return of many favorites with new backstories, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Smoke, Rain, and more. Additionally there will be a separate roster of Kameo Fighters who provide support to the main fighters. Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled to launch on September 19 for PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, Switch and Xbox Series X|S. All pre-orders will include Shang Tsung as an in-game playable character. Pre-orders for PlayStation and Xbox will receive access to the Mortal Kombat 1 Beta which will be available in August.