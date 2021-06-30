Lineup For PAX Online East’s Indie Showcase Announced

While PAX West is still currently set to go ahead this year as an in-person event later in September, PAX Online East will be taking the place of the traditional PAX East this year from July 15 to July 18, just like how the first PAX Online from the previous year covered for the West and Australia incarnations. And much like the PAX 10 at the traditional conventions, PAX Online East will have its own Indie Showcase, dedicated to a curation of twenty of some of the most interesting indie games to pop up recently. So who was selected for the showcase this year? Well, let’s take a look at the list…

It is currently unknown how much of these games attendees will be able to experience, such as whether or not any of them will have featured demos available or be in any featured streams during the show, but it’s still an honor for any of these games to be a part of something such as PAX Online East’s Indie Showcase. Meanwhile, submissions are open for PAX West 2021’s PAX 10, for developers wanting to be a part of that showcase instead.