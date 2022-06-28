Little Noah: Scion of Paradise Hits Switch, Steam

Stealth releases can be some of the most enjoyable ones out there because they come out of nowhere with unique concepts. Little Noah: Scion of Paradise isn’t something that’s had hype ahead of its release, and yet it appears to deliver a fun time across the board. Noah Little teams her up with a cat to hack and slash enemies from both near and far with a rogue-lite approach to build up your own power alongside your allies.

Different skills can be combined between allies to craft a bruiser type, a speed type or a long-range type alongside having the ability to attack in any direction. This looks like a blast for anyone who’s been looking for a new action-platformer that offers up a ton of gameplay variety while still feeling familiar enough to pick up and play quickly.

Little Noah is available on Steam and the Switch eShop for $14.99; check out the gameplay trailer below: